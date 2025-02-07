Guyana extradites fugitive to Canada

In a significant demonstration of international cooperation, Guyana has successfully extradited a fugitive to Canada, marking a milestone in bilateral relations and collaborative efforts to combat transnational crime.

On Thursday, February 6, 2025, Guyana extradited Harry Narine Rajkumar to Canada to face multiple criminal charges. This marks the first successful extradition between the two countries, reinforcing their commitment to upholding justice beyond borders.

Rajkumar was arrested by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) following an INTERPOL Red Notice. Authorities had been tracking his whereabouts since May 2019 after he fled Canadian law enforcement. After evading capture for several years, Rajkumar was apprehended in Guyana, committed to prison, and subsequently waived his right to an extradition hearing. He consented to return to Canada to face charges, which include:

• Attempted Murder in violation of the Canadian Criminal Code

• ⁠Aggravated Assault in violation of the Canadian Criminal Code (Ottawa jurisdiction)