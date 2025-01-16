Guyana extradites fugitive Parmanand Singh to the United States

See below for a statement from the Home Affairs Ministry The Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana extradited Parmanand Singh, a citizen of Guyana, to the United States of America (USA) on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. Singh waived his right to an extradition hearing and consented to return to the USA to address judicial matters related to a fatal vehicular incident.

In September 2024, the Government of Guyana received a formal extradition request from the Government of the United States. Acting on this request, the Honourable Minister of Home Affairs, Mr. Robeson Benn, signaled the Chief Magistrate (ag) Faith Mc Gusty to initiate the legal proceedings required for extradition.

Parmanand Singh is accused of operating a motor vehicle while his blood-alcohol level exceeded the lawful limit, leading to impaired faculties. He collided with another vehicle, resulting in the death of its sole occupant. Following the accident, Singh sustained injuries and received medical treatment at Broward Health Medical Center in Florida.

During his treatment, two blood samples were lawfully obtained and analyzed for alcohol and/or drug levels. Laboratory tests revealed blood alcohol concentrations of 0.157 g/dL and 0.158 g/dL, significantly exceeding Florida’s legal limit of 0.08 g/dL for operating a motor vehicle.

Singh’s arrest was executed under a warrant issued by Chief Magistrate (ag) Faith Mc Gusty. The prosecution team representing the interests of the United States included Ms. Lisa Cave, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions at the Director of Public Prosecutions Chambers; Ms. Ormella Gladstone, Treaty Officer at the Ministry of Home Affairs; and Sergeant Stephan Hinds from the Major Crimes Unit, who served as the investigating officer.

On January 3, 2025, Singh was committed to custody for extradition by Chief Magistrate (ag) Faith Mc Gusty. He remained in custody until his extradition was completed on January 15, 2025.

This successful extradition underscores Guyana’s commitment to international cooperation and its resolve to ensure that justice is served across borders.

