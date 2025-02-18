Guyana expresses outrage, demands redress from Venezuela for attack on soldiers

The Minister insisted that Venezuela comply with its international obligation not to allow its territory to be used to harm a neighbouring State and its duty to eliminate the presence of Venezuelan criminal gangs in the border region, and to prevent any future attacks on Guyana. Noting that Venezuela maintains a significant military presence in the region, despite the absence of a security threat from Guyana, the Minister insisted that Venezuela deploy these assets against the criminal gangs within its territory that constitute a threat to both States.