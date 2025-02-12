Guyana exploring AI integration to modernise aviation sector – GCAA Director General

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to transform the global aviation industry, Guyana is taking initial steps to incorporate AI-driven solutions into its own sector. Recognising both the opportunities and challenges, authorities are focused on building the necessary infrastructure and expertise to support AI integration.

This was disclosed by Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Lieutenant Colonel (Ret’d) Egbert Field during a panel discussion on Tuesday at 4th Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS) 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Field emphasised that while AI adoption is widespread in developed nations, many developing countries like Guyana are only beginning to explore its potential.

“I know that AI is on a lot of the established states, but when we come to the developing countries like my country, we don’t have the kind of infrastructure and expertise in place. So, we’ve got to start from the bottom”.

“What we have begun to do is begin sensitising the aviation industry as to AI, as to what it can do for you and how they should move. We’ve also begun collaborating with some of the larger states or more developed states, so that we would be able to impart, because as a regulatory, we are really moving and driving the process,” Field said.

Given Guyana’s extensive domestic aviation operations, the GCAA is working to connect local airline operators with international carriers that have successfully implemented AI-based systems.

The GCAA Director General believes that by exposing domestic operators to data-driven technologies, authorities hope to encourage a shift in mindset and prepare the industry for future advancements.

“We’ve been able to have the port and the government install our now electronic gates. So that’s a beginning portion. With the airline operators, because it is so a large domestic operation, we have begun to introduce them to other airlines that have got the kind of data driven or data that they can utilize and impart. So, we are looking at exposing our industry, getting them to realize that AI at Visual Horizon is here to stay, and they’ve got to move their minds towards that, and how to go down that road when the reality hits them, they are all ready. AI is here to stay,” he added.

Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill is leading Guyana’s delegation to the 4th Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS) 2025 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from February 10-12, 2025. Accompanying the Minister are Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field, Director General; Clifford VanDoimen, Principal, Civil Aviation Training School (CATS); and Ms. Francesca Wilson, Quality Officer, CATS.

This event hosted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), will focus on the challenges and opportunities associated with several matters, including broadening AI adoption, especially in developing regions. Topics such as regulatory frameworks, ethical considerations, data privacy, and security will be explored in depth.

GISS 2025 presents an excellent opportunity for Guyana to strengthen international partnerships, exchange expertise, and position itself as a leader in aviation training and innovation.

