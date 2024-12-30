Guyana, EU discuss security matters related to Essequibo region

Joint Statement || 9th Political Dialogue between the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and the European Union

The Co-operative Republic of Guyana and the European Union (EU) held a Political Dialogue on 29 November 2024 in Georgetown, Guyana. The Dialogue was convened in accordance with the Samoa Agreement, which is the Partnership Agreement between the European Union and members of the Organization of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States (OACPS). The Samoa Agreement, which entered into application at the beginning of this year, was formally signed by Guyana on 28 June 2024.

Guyana’s delegation was led by the Honourable Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and included senior officials of his Ministry. The European Union delegation was led by His Excellency René van Nes, Ambassador and Head of the European Union Delegation to Guyana and included senior officials from the European External Action Service (EEAS) and the EU Delegation in Guyana, and Jean-Jacques Forté, French Chargé d’affaires in Guyana.

The Co-operative Republic of Guyana and the European Union reaffirmed the immense value of their Political Dialogue, as a platform to facilitate consultations and strengthen bilateral cooperation, as well as for collaboration in support of multilateralism and a rules-based international order anchored in the United Nations Charter. The parties also underscored their commitment to fostering global peace and security, advancing sustainable development in partner countries, and promoting democratic governance.

During the Dialogue, the two sides acknowledged the significant political and economic developments occurring both within Guyana and the European Union and expressed a commitment to strengthening the partnership amidst these changes, recognizing the importance of collaboration in addressing shared challenges.

The two parties discussed and commended Guyana’s 2024-2026 United Nations Security Council membership. They agreed on the significant results achieved during the past 52 years of their bilateral cooperation and expressed the wish to continue this relationship.

Minister Todd and Ambassador Van Nes reviewed the state of play of the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA). They agreed on the importance of capitalizing on the opportunities under the European Union’s Global Gateway Investment Agenda, focusing on critical areas such as agriculture and food security, forest preservation and management, pharmaceuticals and health, trade and investment, water management and renewable energy, air and land transport, as well as digital connectivity.

Both sides reiterated their shared commitment to upholding human rights, democratic principles, and freedoms, as well as promoting good governance. They examined strategies to promote these values while fostering a culture of accountability and respect, emphasising the importance of civil society engagement in governance processes.

The Political Dialogue also addressed pressing global issues, including climate change and the urgent need to step up global environmental protection. Both parties committed to working together on initiatives such as the Global Biodiversity Alliance and recognized the need for more ambitious action on climate change mitigation and adaptation, and for collaborative efforts to combat the adverse effects of climate change on vulnerable communities.

With respect to the international geopolitical landscape, the two sides expressed concern over the crises in Haiti, the Russian aggression against Ukraine, and the security and humanitarian situation in the Middle East. The EU acknowledged Guyana’s leadership and strong engagement on Haiti and emphasized President Ali’s personal commitment to finding a solution to the situation in the country. They supported the call for compliance with international humanitarian law, norms, and principles, and for renewed efforts towards peace, in conflict affected areas.

Moreover, the dialogue focused on security concerns – and in particular to security matters related to the Essequibo region of Guyana – with both parties emphasising the importance of enhancing regional stability, based on respect for the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and International Law, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and the peaceful settlement of disputes. The European Union reiterated its support for the International Court of Justice – which has accepted jurisdiction over the controversy – to remain the forum where the issue should be resolved fully and finally, by means of its binding legal judgment.

The Dialogue also served as a platform for both sides to re-commit to building and strengthening a mutually beneficial partnership, including discussions on the 16th Session of the States Parties of the Biodiversity Convention, the 29th session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference. The upcoming 4th EU–CELAC Summit in Colombia in 2025 signifies the EUs steadfast commitment to its relations with the LAC region and offers a great opportunity to provide an update on the progress made with the Global Gateway.

In addition, the parties welcomed the opening of a new French Embassy in Guyana in 2025, , as a clear sign of the growing importance of the EU-Guyana relationship, also evidenced by the increasing and more frequent visits of non-resident EU Member States’ Ambassadors.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the Dialogue and with the progress made in further advancing EU-Guyana relations. They agreed to schedule the next round of their Political Dialogue before the end of 2025 and stressed the need for continued open communication and collaboration to effectively address challenges and opportunities. They also agreed to create a coordination mechanism under the aegis of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to enhance monitoring of the ongoing initiatives.

December 30, 2024

