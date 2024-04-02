Guyana Energy Conference & Supply Chain Expo welcomes new leadership

The Secretariat of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo has announced the appointment of Fareeza Haniff as the new Media and Operations Director and Kiana Wilburg as the new Chief Executive Officer.

With their wealth of experience and innovative vision, Haniff and Wilburg are poised to lead the Secretariat into a new era of growth and influence.

Fareeza Haniff is a career journalist who joined the media in Guyana as a reporter in 2006. Since then, she has accumulated, inter alia, multimedia and communication skills that have allowed her to grow as an individual and quickly ascend to leadership duties within various media outlets in and out of Guyana.

Fareeza has also served in various capacities at the Executive level of the Guyana Press Association (GPA) from 2014 to 2020.

She brings extensive expertise in media and operations management, having spearheaded numerous successful campaigns and initiatives in her previous roles. Her strategic thinking and dedication to excellence will undoubtedly elevate the Secretariat’s outreach efforts and operational efficiency. She also has experience leading and managing diverse teams through her effective leadership skills.

Kiana Wilburg assumes the role of Chief Executive Officer with a proven track record of energy sector knowledge. Kiana embarked on her career in journalism in January 2013, quickly establishing herself as a discerning reporter with a keen focus on politics, finance, parliamentary affairs, and agriculture.

The discovery of oil and gas in Guyana in 2015 marked a pivotal turn in her career, sparking an enduring passion for this sector. She has since been at the forefront of investigating, analyzing, and documenting every facet of this dynamic industry for the last nine years.

Her balanced, professional approach, combined with a deep-seated enthusiasm for the energy sector, underscore her commitment to contributing meaningfully to the ongoing narrative of Guyana’s oil and gas industry.

With a keen understanding of the energy sector and supply chain dynamics, Kiana is primed to steer the Secretariat towards its mission of fostering dialogue and innovation in Guyana’s energy landscape.

As the Secretariat embarks on a trajectory of growth and expansion, it remains committed to its core mission of serving as a leading think tank on issues that shape the growth and sustainability of Guyana’s economy. Under the guidance of Haniff and Wilburg, the Secretariat will continue to facilitate crucial discussions, drive meaningful collaborations, and champion solutions that propel Guyana towards a prosperous future.

The Chairman and Secretariat extend their gratitude to the outgoing Chief Executive Officer, Kurt Baboolall for his contributions over the past three years. Mr Baboolall will transition to lead other projects within the GO Integrated Group of Companies.

