Guyana Energy Conference & Supply Chain Expo set for February 2024

Guyana’s premier Energy Conference and Expo returns for its third installment in 2024, rebranded as Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo.

The Conference and Expo is the largest platform for industry experts, policymakers, general stakeholders, and operators to B.U.I.L.D their network, insights for projects (both public and private) and the opportunity to meet with international investors.

The 3rd Annual Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo is billed for the Guyana Marriott Hotel from February 19 – 22, 2024 under the theme: “Fuelling Transformation and Modernisation.”

After the success of two previous events in 2022 and 2023, the Secretariat saw it necessary to broaden its platform to include the focus on a number of industries for potential investment, such as health, information and communication technology, tourism, manufacturing, agriculture and mining.

The Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo fosters the growth and creation of strategic alliances among companies and industry experts. Participants will network with key stakeholders including operators, international service companies, government agencies and government officials.

The Conference and Expo will again provide a unique platform to discuss pertinent issues about Guyana’s development and the industry’s global best practices.

It seeks to Build new business relationships and strategic alliances; provide Updates on projects in Guyana; give Insights on critical developments; Link companies to all major purchasers and Develop timely and useful information to help businesses strategise.

The Secretariat, along with its partners, are proud to welcome all participants, keynote speakers, policymakers, local and international industry experts.

With over 1,200 attendees, 60 speakers (International and Local), 180 exhibitors and 30 sponsors in 2023, the event in 2024 is expected to surpass these records.

Registration is now open. Participants and those interested in sponsorship opportunities are encouraged to book their spots early for the main conference, exhibition, and other events.

On the website, interested persons can download and complete their respective registration forms.

Registration for the four-day event caters for in-person (international, CARICOM and local delegates), but also provides a platform for delegates attending virtually. Registration closes on February 10, 2024.

Exhibitions are hosted simultaneously with the main conference and various packages for exhibitors are available.

For more details on the agenda and news about the conference, please visit: www.guyanaenergy.gy or download our app (Guyana Energy) to support the powering of Guyana’s future. You can also follow our social media pages for regular updates.

Book your booth or your seat to the conference and benefit from other promotional opportunities TODAY! [Press Release]

