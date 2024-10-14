Guyana Energy Conference & Supply Chain Expo launches Essay Competition for Secondary School Students

The Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo is pleased to announce the launch of its inaugural essay competition which is open to all Guyanese students countrywide. This initiative is designed to inspire young minds to explore the rapidly evolving energy sector and its impact on Guyana’s future.

Categories & Topics

Category 1: Forms 1 & 2

Topics:

If you were in charge of Guyana’s oil revenues, what would you spend it on to ensure a sustainable future and why?

Explore ways in which young people can play a role in building a better future for Guyana.

What makes Guyana the ideal tourism destination?

Category 2: Forms 3 and 4

Topics:

Consider the importance of community engagement in energy projects and how young people can facilitate greater local involvement.

Explore how Guyana can use its oil wealth to create a sustainable future for its people

With the worsening impacts of climate change, explore what key investments Guyana should make to protect its people and safeguard its economic future

Categories 3: Forms: 5 and CAPE

Topics:

Explore the significance of involving local communities in energy projects and how it can lead to more sustainable and inclusive energy development.

Discuss how the discovery of oil reserves has transformed Guyana’s economy and the potential long-term benefits and challenges it brings

Reflect on the future of Guyana’s energy sector and the potential role of young people in driving innovation and positive change.

Prizes

US$1000 for first place winners for all categories.

A US$10,000 scholarship will also be awarded to the first-place winner of Category 3 (Form 5 and CAPE).

US$500 and an iPad for second place winners for all categories.

US$250 and a cellular phone for third place winners for all categories.

NOTE: All prizes will be awarded to students on February 18, 2025, during the opening day of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo.

Guidelines:

Essays must be written by one participant only and must be the original work of the author.

Each submission should include a cover page with the following information: Essay title, name of participant, age, class, school, and contact information.

Entries must be written in English. Type-written submissions can be sent to [email protected] . The subject of the email should be titled ‘Energy Essay’ OR submit your hand-written essay to Lot 97 Chandranagar Street, Prashad Nagar, Georgetown, Guyana.

. The subject of the email should be titled ‘Energy Essay’ OR submit your hand-written essay to Lot 97 Chandranagar Street, Prashad Nagar, Georgetown, Guyana. For essays in Category One, the word count should be between 600 to 700 words; for Category Two, 800 to 1,000 words; and for Category Three, 1,000 to 1,200 words.

Essays must directly address the given topic without straying into unrelated areas.

Ensure your essay has a clear introduction, body, and conclusion with clear and concise language. Avoid overly complex sentences or vague terms.

Your essay should reflect your own insights and ideas, not just restate common knowledge or plagiarize phrases and ideas.

Check for spelling, grammar, and punctuation errors before submission to avoid losing marks.

Participants are advised not to use ChatGPT or other AI-based tools to assist in writing their essays. The Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo will employ advanced tools and techniques to ensure that all submissions are original and authentic. Any entries found to have been written with the assistance of AI tools will be disqualified.

All submissions must be made by December 31, 2024.

Scoring

Essays will be rated on a scale from 1 to 10 for Content/Focus/Vocabulary, 1 to 5 for Organization, and 1 to 5 for Language and Expression, with a maximum score of 20 points.

Entries will be disqualified if they do not follow the topic or exceed the word limit provided.

