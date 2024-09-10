Guyana Energy Conference launches App for industry updates, exclusive insights

The Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo (GECSCE) recently launched the EnergyEcho mobile application. This cutting-edge platform provides industry updates and exclusive insights from its Energy Perspectives podcast.

EnergyEcho, designed by the GECSCE’s Exclusive Digital Partner, V75 Inc., delivers more than just the usual industry news; it offers fresh perspectives on international issues and Guyana’s development from multiple angles. Launched in 2023, and ramped up in 2024, the Energy Perspectives podcast has quickly become a go-to platform for industry leaders to discuss Guyana’s socio-economic opportunities, particularly within the oil and gas sector.

It also explores critical areas essential to ensuring Guyana’s reputation as a model for sustainability and diversification. The podcast has featured some of the most distinguished voices in the industry.

Guests in 2024 included Guyana’s President, Dr Irfaan Ali; former President of Colombia, Ivan Duque; and Guyana’s Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat.

This platform has also hosted top executives such as Alistair Routledge, Head of ExxonMobil Guyana; Anand Gohil, Senior Manager of Commercial and External Relations, CNOOC; Martin Cheong, General Manager, SBM Offshore Guyana; and Sharlene Seegoolam, SLB’s Managing Director for Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean.

Industry experts such as Carlos Pascual, Senior Vice President for Global Energy and International Affairs at S&P Global Commodity Insights and Mark Oberstoetter, Head of Upstream Americas Research at Wood Mackenzie, have shared their invaluable insights.

Notably, EnergyEcho is part of a broader suite of digital tools created by V75 Inc. to enhance the experience of energy industry stakeholders. With its focus on delivering quality content and expert insights, EnergyEcho is positioned to become a must-have resource for those invested in Guyana’s energy future.

Anthony Whyte, chairman of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, said, “The launch of EnergyEcho marks a significant milestone for the energy sector in Guyana and beyond. We are excited to offer this platform as a vital resource for professionals, stakeholders, and anyone interested in the future of energy, fostering greater connectivity and knowledge sharing across the sector.”

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kiana Wilburg also noted the importance of EnergyEcho, stating, “As Guyana races forward in its development, embracing technological advancements is not just an option—it’s a necessity. With EnergyEcho, we offer reliable insights and analysis, empowering industry leaders and stakeholders with the knowledge needed to navigate our dynamic landscape.

Overall, EnergyEcho embodies our commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation, while continuing to position Guyana as a leader in the energy world.” Chairman of V75 Inc., Eldon Marks, said, “The EnergyEcho app is seamlessly integrated with the conference website, client portal, and main conference mobile app, forming a cohesive part of the Guyana Energy Conferencing Software Suite.

This integration allows users to access published stories and podcasts from anywhere within the ecosystem.” For a conference of this calibre, Marks said the content delivered through the EnergyEcho app adds critical value for all stakeholders.

He concluded, “Our robust publishing platform ensures a convenient and effective delivery system for the latest news in Guyana’s Oil and Gas Sector.”

