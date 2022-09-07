Guyana, Dominican Republic sign MoU to boost economic, commercial ties

The Governments of Guyana and the Dominican Republic on Wednesday fortified their ties with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a bilateral cooperation plan between the two countries.

Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Hugh Todd and Foreign Affairs Minister of the Dominican Republic, H.E. Roberto Alvarez signed the agreement at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Georgetown.

The MoU provides for the strengthening of cooperation, examining opportunities, developing capacities, facilitating partnerships, and sharing experiences in industries including energy and mining, logistics, air, sea, and land transportation, tourism, agriculture, manufacturing, investment advancement, and private sector growth.

A committee will also be established to advance trade and technical cooperation between the two nations. Ambassador of the Dominican Republic in Trinidad and Tobago, H.E. Wellington Bencosme; Deputy Minister of Bilateral Foreign Policy, Ambassador José Julio Gómez Beato; Department of the Americas, Vernon Robinson; and Chief of Protocol Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ivan Evelyn also attended the meeting.