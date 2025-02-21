Guyana did not sign any third country deportee arrangement with US – VP

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday dismissed claims that Guyana will be accepting deportees out of the United States of America who are citizens of other countries.

“In terms with how many from third party [countries] will come to Guyana, there is no agreement on anyone from third party coming to Guyana, there is no such agreement,” Jagdeo told reporters at his weekly press conference.

Asked how many Guyanese citizens will be returning home, he said the US has not supplied any number of persons that will be deported.

“We have made it clear that whatever the number is, once they’re Guyanese, we will welcome our people home,” he noted.

US President Donald Trump, since assuming office, has embarked on a mass deportation plan to rid the country of undocumented migrants.

Countries including Costa Rica and Panama have agreed to serve as a “bridge” or “transit country” for deportees, while the U.S. bears all the costs of the operation. In Panama, the deportees are held in hotels while waiting for international authorities to organise a return to their home countries, according to the Associated Press.

There were 5,693 deportations as of February, US media has reported.

--- ---