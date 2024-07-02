Guyana deploys 1st support mission following Beryl’s destruction in Grenada

Last evening, staff members of the Civil Defence Commission along with volunteers from its Volunteer Corps packed relief hampers for residents of Grenada who are currently experiencing the wrath of Hurricane Beryl.

The hurricane, now a category 5, has impacted several Caribbean islands so far and weather predictions show that its trajectory will cause more damage.

Items such as tarpaulins, chain saws, generators, batteries, torch lights, safety vests, hygiene items, water purification tablets and collapsible water bottles were dispatched early this morning via GDF Guyana aircraft.

President Dr Irfaan Ali who also serves as Chairman of the Caribbean Community, (CARICOM) has said that he was closely coordinating with all affected countries and Guyana has activated a full emergency response team.

