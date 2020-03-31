Guyana COVID-19 cases rise to 12; Ministry confirms 2nd death

The Ministry of Public Health moments ago, today (Tuesday), disclosed that Guyana now has twelve confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). The disclosure was made by Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO) Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle during a live update via NCN.

While she did not provide details in relation to the specific cases, Dr Boyle disclosed that one of the positive cases is from Region Three, ten from Region Four and one from Region Six.

The Ministry also confirmed during the update that Guyana has now recorded its second COVID-19 death – a 38-year-old male.

INews understands that he had tested positive a few days ago; and not long after he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital due to his deteriorating conditions, including extreme difficulties breathing.

Guyana is expected to confirm roughly 1400 cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 at the end of the global pandemic.

The Ministry of Public Health is again calling on all citizens to heed the health advisories and observe the correct hygiene measures and precautions. Citizens are also asked to always practice social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation so as reduce the spread of the coronavirus diseases.