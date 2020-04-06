Guyana COVID-19 cases now at 31; one critical

The total number of confirmed cases of the novel corona virus (COVID-19) in Guyana now stands at 31.

This was disclosed by caretaker Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, moments ago during her daily update via live stream on NCN.

According to Lawrence, eight of these cases are in ICU, with one being in a critical condition.

The Ministry of Public Health is again calling on all citizens to heed the health advisories and observe the correct hygiene measures and precautions.

Citizens are also asked to always practice social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation so as reduce the spread of the corona virus diseases. (More details later)