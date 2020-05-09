Guyana COVID-19 cases now at 97

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Guyana continues to climb with the country now recording three new cases.

This was revealed by the Public Health Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard today (Saturday, May 9, 2020).

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now at 97, with the death rate remaining at 10. There are presently five persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC).

To date, the Ministry has tested 852 persons for the life-threatening disease of which 755 were returned as negative.

Meanwhile, there a total of 35 persons have since recovered from the virus.

Currently, 52 persons are in institutional isolation while another three in quarantine.

Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) remains the epi-center of the COVID-19 pandemic in Guyana.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) report, the Public Health Ministry has recorded confirmed cases in the following areas:

NORTH GEORGETOWN

Kitty

Sophia

Turkeyen

Liliendaal

Cummings Lodge

Alberttown

SOUTH GEORGETOWN

Bourda

Lamaha Park

South Ruimveldt

Thirst Park

EAST COAST OF DEMERARA

Atlantic Gardens

Friendship

Golden Grove

Good Hope

Lusignan

Plaisance

Strathspey

EAST BANK OF DEMERARA

Diamond

Grove

Land of Canaan

Providence

The Ministry of Public Health is reiterating calls for all citizens to heed the health advisories and observe the correct hygiene measures and precautions. Citizens are also asked to always practice social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation so as to reduce the spread of the coronavirus diseases.