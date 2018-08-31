Guyana cops 12 medals at Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation – Priyanna Ramdhani takes gold again

The Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) will be very content on their trip home, as they will have 12 medals to show for the hard work they have put in over the past three weeks.

The Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation (CAREBACO) championships which served off on the August 17 with the Under 19 category, saw some of Guyana’s top players showcasing extraordinary talent and skill. What made the trip even more gratifying is the fact that it is the first year of participation for many of the players.

After Priyanna Ramdhani’s haul in the Under 19 competition, the 16 year old went on to dominate the Senior category and made her last and most successful stop in the Under 17 tournament this week.

The podium was indeed Ramdhani’s second home this week as she first copped gold in the Girls doubles division based on points.

In the Under 17 girl’s singles final, Ramdhani met with and defeated Suriname’s Chaista Soemodipoero in straight sets 21-6, 21-7 to cop her second gold in the competition.

The third time was a charm for the teenager as she entered the girl’s mixed doubles competition with her Trinidadian partner Vance Juteram. The duo completed two straight set of 21-15, 21-7 against Jair Naipal & Erisa Bleau of Suriname to take the final gold medal.

After having medaled in the Under 17, Under 19 and Senior championships Priyanna Ramdhani’s performance can be considered as one of the best in the entire CAREBACO competition for 2018.

The GBA has expressed extreme happiness with the performance of their players given that it is first time they are playing and medaled in the Seniors International and also it is also the first time they won the Under-19 International.