Guyana continues to prepare for critical UN Security Council seat

Today, the Security Council Report commenced a two-day training with the Guyana

team on United Nations Security Council (UNSC) matters at the Ministry of Foreign

Affairs and International Cooperation.

The training aims to build the capacity of the home-based team ahead of the

assumption of Guyana’s non-permanent seat on 1 January 2024, and will focus on

procedural and thematic issues of the Security Council.

Officials from several government agencies are also participating in the training, with a view to gaining an understanding of the functioning of the Council relative to Guyana’s priorities identified for its tenure.

The Security Council Report is a non- profit organisation which seeks to advance the transparency and effectiveness of the Security Council by providing information and analysis of the Council’s activities and its subsidiary bodies.

Foreign Secretary and High Representative for UNSC Affairs Robert Persaud thanked the group for its support in preparing the Guyanese team for the critical responsibilities ahead as a non-elected Member of the UN Security Council.

--- ---