Guyana Consulate in T&T providing assistance to flood-affected Guyanese – Greenidge

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, performing the duties of Prime Minister, today Wednesday) disclosed in the National Assembly, that Guyana’s consulate in Trinidad and Tobago is providing services to flood-affected Guyanese in that country.

The minister was responding to a question posed by PPP Chief Whip Gail Teixeira, who claimed that Guyanese in the flood-affected Twin-Island are not receiving the necessary assistance they need, the DPI has reported.

However, Minister Greenidge said the government, through its consulate office, is readily available and will be providing assistance to Guyanese there.

Minister Greenidge noted between the Civil Defense Commission (CDC) and its Trinidadian counterpart, it was agreed that the CDC will be providing food items to those affected citizens, DPI said.

He clarified that there is no neglect or abandonment of Government’s obligations to Guyanese in Trinidad and Tobago.

According to DPI, the Minister reminded that a regional disaster response framework is in place which sees collaboration among the national authorities in the affected country, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and other related agencies.