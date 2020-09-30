Guyana congratulates China on 71st anniversary of becoming a Republic

Guyana’s President Dr. Irfaan Ali has extended congratulations to His Excellency President Xi Jinping, and his government and people, on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

President Ali said that though he regrets that circumstances do not permit for them to meet to commemorate the auspicious event physically, it should not detract from the significance of the anniversary.

“The establishment of the People’s Republic of China has both allowed for progress and prosperity. China’s advances have been phenomenal. It has emerged as a major global economic power. The economic, scientific and technological success, particularly over the past three decades, have been impressive,” the Head of State said.

He highlighted that in the next two years, Guyana and China would be commemorating 50 years of diplomatic relations, which have been manifested through cooperation that has been mutually beneficial to the two countries.

President Ali stressed that the government looks forward to strengthening its relations with the People’s Republic of China.

“We have never been opposed to Chinese foreign direct investment. We assure Chinese nationals, living in Guyana, of our respect and regard,” President Ali emphasised.

The Head of State further stated that the occasion allows the opportunity to re-examine how best the two states can continue to cooperate and collaborate at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

Against the backdrop of the promise of enhanced relations, President Ali said that he is pleased to congratulate His Excellency Xi Jinping on the occasion of China’s National Day, “and to reaffirm, the deepening and strengthening of its relations with the People’s Republic of China in the years ahead.”

The Head of State added that during the last 48 years, Guyana and the People’s Republic of China have enjoyed excellent economic, political and social relations and assured that the friendship remains intact.

The People’s Republic of China was founded on October 1, 1949. (Excerpts taken from Office of the President)