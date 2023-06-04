Guyana commits to fostering peace ahead of UNSC bid

Ahead of the United Nations Security Council’s elections next week, Guyana has been doing final rounds of lobbying to garner support in its bid for a non-permanent seat at the UNSC 2024-2025 term.

On Friday, Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Hugh Todd attended a reception hosted by the Permanent Mission of Guyana to the United Nations in New York in the lead-up to the United Nations Security Council Elections, which will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

There are five non-permanent seats up for election, covering various regions across the world. Guyana is the lone candidate seeking election for the Latin American and Caribbean Group (GRULAC) seat, which is currently held by Brazil.

In delivering the keynote address at the reception, Minister Todd outlined Guyana’s vision and priorities for membership on the Council. He also expressed Guyana’s commitment, if elected to the Security Council, to continue upholding the rule of law and the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

Minister Todd further noted that Guyana has always played an active role in United Nations and, as a Small State, is ready to contribute to the work of the Security Council in partnership with all Member States for peace and prosperity.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond; Guyana’s Permanent Representatives to the United Nations, Carolyn Rodrigues; Ambassadors, and other representatives in New York were also at Friday’s reception.

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, Minister Todd met with Algeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf, in New York.

Algeria is also seeking election for one of two seats for the African Group at the UNSC.

The two Foreign Ministers expressed that they look forward, if elected, to working together on the Security Council.

Minister Todd noted that, as developing countries with a common understanding of the challenges faced, the two countries can make a valuable and purposeful contribution to the Council and the United Nations as a whole.

On the other hand, Minister Attaf said that, if elected to the Council, this will be an another opportunity for Guyana and Algeria to work together, noting that the two countries have a shared history in the Non-Aligned Movement and Group of 77 and China. He acknowledged that currently in the world, there is a complicated international order, including political and economic orders that have been severely shaken by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

The Algerian Minister also stated that membership to the Council would allow for the promotion of issues of development and international cooperation as well as contributions to peace and security.

