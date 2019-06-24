Guyana, Canadian audit offices sign MoU

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Audit Office of Guyana and the Canadian Audit and Accountability Foundation (CAAF) to ensure improved transparency in the management of public resources.

The MoU which was inked on June 23, signals the CAAF’s continued commitment to the development of the Audit Office of Guyana, the Department of Public Information (DPI) has reported.

The two agencies share a mutual goal; to contribute to the improvement of transparency, effectiveness and accountability across the board as well as governance and management of public resources, DPI said. (More details later)

(DPI photos)