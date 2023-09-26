Guyana can learn from China’s development trajectory – PM

As China commemorates the 74th Anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Prime Minister (PM) Brigadier (ret’d), Mark Phillips has congratulated the country on its remarkable achievements over the past decades, owing to the futuristic vision of the Chinese leaders.

The PM was at the time delivering remarks at a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy to commemorate the anniversary as well as the 30th Anniversary of the Chinese Medical Team to Guyana held at Pegasus Hotel.

China, PM Phillips underscored, has now positioned itself as a global powerhouse on several global issues confronting the world. To that end, Guyana he said can draw lessons from the Southeast Asian nation.

These include areas in infrastructure investment, industrial promotion and support for the manufacturing sector – important factors that drive economic growth and employment opportunities.

“China has recognized the importance of human capital and education, in driving economic success. Third, the establishment of economic zones and incentives to attract foreign investment, technology, and expertise to boost economic growth,” said the Prime Minister.

He further added, “The 117 years of the arrival of Chinese immigrants in Guyana has paved the way for the robust ties that currently exist and we are truly appreciative of the contributions made by our Chinese brothers and sisters for our country’s development.”

The long-standing relationship between Guyana and China has created opportunities for economic growth, commerce and investment with a focus placed on infrastructure, technology, agriculture and education.

Bilateral partnerships were further advanced with President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali recent visit to China where he advanced cooperation in the areas of transportation, energy and telecommunications.

“We also look forward to collaborating on food, energy and climate security issues that are key to global sustainable development,” expressed the retired brigadier.

In light of Venezuela’s recent claim on Guyana’s Essequibo region, the prime minister said the government is looking for China’s support in protecting its sovereignty.

“Guyana is on record as consistently supporting the One China policy, likewise, Guyana hopes that it can rely on China to support its efforts to preserve sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Venezuela’s claim to two-thirds of its territories,” he expressed.

China was also praised for its contributions to the health sector during the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic including the invaluable contributions of the Chinese Medical Team deployed to Guyana.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan reiterated China’s support in Guyana’s developmental trajectory. She also acknowledged Guyana’s leadership in the areas of energy, climate change and food security.

Ambassador Haiyan also congratulated the government for hosting yet another successful Caribbean Premier League, CPLT20 tournament and the Guyana Amazon Warriors for their maiden championship title.

Several cabinet members including Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Permanent Secretary of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Ambassador Elizabeth Harper, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond; Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn; Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, other officials andmembers of the diplomatic corp were also in attendance.

