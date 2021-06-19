Guyana braces for tropical waves, continuous rainfall as Regions 7 & 8 to experience mudslides

Home Environment Guyana braces for tropical waves, continuous rainfall as Regions 7 & 8...
Recent Articles
BREAKING: North Ruimveldt Multilateral School on fire
Firefighters in Georgetown are currently battling a huge fire at the North Ruimveldt Multilateral School on Mandela Avenue. Already the blaze has destroyed the front...
UG encourages students to pursue academic empowerment there during virtual Career Fair
The University of Guyana, on Friday, 18th June 2021, officially declared open its 12th Annual Career Fair which is being held virtually for the...
Guyana braces for tropical waves, continuous rainfall as Regions 7 & 8 to experience...
The month-long battle with severe flooding continues to persist, and the population has been asked to remain on alert, as above normal rainfall is...
Teen, another arrested after stealing from CWC woman
Police in Berbice have arrested a 16-year-old juvenile and a 24-year-old man after they were found with items that were stolen from a home...
IPED gets new CEO
The Institute of Private Enterprise Development (IPED) on Friday announced the appointment of Jagdesh Haripershad as its new Chief Executive Officer. Haripershad’s appointment took effect...
2 new parties strengthen APNU – Granger
Leader of the A Partnership for National Unity, David Granger, says the recent induction of two new political parties into the partnership has further...
Finance Minister, USAID Regional Rep discuss strengthening partnership
Senior Finance Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, on Friday met with Mr Clinton White, Regional...
Results of first NGSA Mock Exam being analysed to identify weaknesses
The results from the first National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) mock examination which was written last week are currently being analysed with the aim...
Eyewitness: Again projecting…
EYEWITNESS INEWS -
…PNC’s violent reflex During the marathon Parliamentary Sitting on Monday night into Tuesday morning, the Government requestioned $249,967,523 to establish and operationalise what it described...
Woman, 20, busted with ganja in shopping bag
Aatwanna Natoya McCammon, 20, of 'C' Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown is expected to be charged after she was on Thursday busted with marijuana in...