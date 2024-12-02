Guyana better-equipped to tackle firefighting issues

The government’s investments in the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) are yielding significant results, with Guyana’s firefighting capabilities undergoing remarkable improvement, including the integration of rescue operations into its services.

The Guyana Fire Service is transitioning to the Guyana Fire and Rescue Service, incorporating emergency medical technicians (EMTs) to enhance on-site rescue operations and provide medical care.

Speaking at the opening of the Caribbean Association of Firefighters (CAFF) conference on Monday, Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn spotlighted the ‘continuous improvement’ of Guyana’s firefighting abilities.

This advancement is being achieved despite challenges such as global warming and incidents of spontaneous combustion that complicate firefighting efforts.

“(The term) continuous development under our circumstances will only relate to making life better, making things safer…particularly for us here in Guyana and by extension the Caribbean,”

The rise of high-rise buildings and the expansion of the agricultural sector have contributed to an increase in household and forest fires.

To address these challenges, the government has prioritised investments in advanced firefighting equipment and personnel training.

Notably, it recently procured the Caribbean’s first Bronto Skylift, a cutting-edge apparatus designed for tackling fires in tall structures and hard-to-reach areas.

Additionally, in the first half of 2024, the government spent a total of $32.6 billion to procure new equipment and upgrade infrastructure for all of the joint services.

Regarding the human resource aspect, numerous training initiatives were implemented, with 105 GFS ranks receiving training in critical areas such as Basic Recruitment Firefighters training, and Tactical Firefighting training.

Minister Benn underscored the importance of raising awareness of the dangers and causes of fires, acknowledging its role in preventing fires caused by carelessness.

He also encouraged members of the Caribbean Firefighters Association to engage in discussions on how to improve firefighting responses across the region.

“This opportunity to bring together our expertise, our knowledge, our engagement, to develop the cordial and interpersonal relationship which would help to bring the totality of fighting fire and controlling fire to the point where we have continuous development” the minister said.

Through partnerships with other countries, investments in equipment and training and awareness initiatives, the government continues to safeguard the citizens and property of Guyana. [DPI]

