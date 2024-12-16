Guyana becomes 1st Caricom nation to join Int’l Council for Respiratory Care

In a groundbreaking achievement, Guyana has become the first member of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to join the prestigious International Council for Respiratory Care (ICRC). The ICRC, in partnership with the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC), is a globally recognised authority in advancing respiratory care practices.

This recognition not only highlights Guyana’s commitment to excellence in respiratory care but also places the country at the forefront of respiratory health development in the region.

As a member state, Guyana has been granted representation on the ICRC committee, with a Governor appointed to oversee initiatives. This milestone comes as Guyana actively develops and implements respiratory care programmes and services to meet international standards.

The honour of representing Guyana on the ICRC has been bestowed upon a distinguished healthcare professional, Dr Waleema Bacchus-Ali who has also received the prestigious Hector Leon Garza, MD, Achievement Award for Excellence in International Respiratory Care.

This award, the second highest in the field, is given to leaders demonstrating vision, passion, and a significant impact on advancing respiratory care globally.

The Governor’s role involves promoting the art and science of respiratory care, developing evidence-based practices tailored to Guyana’s unique needs, and facilitating collaboration across medical disciplines and industries.

Key responsibilities include establishing and maintaining high-quality standards for respiratory care, enhancing educational resources and training programmes for healthcare providers, encouraging the growth of respiratory care organisations within Guyana and the region, and advocating for public awareness campaigns to educate citizens on respiratory health risks and disease prevention, among others.

According to Dr Bacchus-Ali, joining the ICRC allows Guyana to access valuable resources, including training, diagnostic support, equipment acquisition, and curriculum development.

She noted that these efforts aim to ensure that respiratory care services in Guyana align with global best practices while meeting the country’s specific needs.

Membership in the ICRC provides an opportunity for Guyana to contribute to the global respiratory care community, given that the nation will now have a voice in reviewing and shaping policies, procedures, and standards that impact member nations worldwide.

“As Guyana continues its journey with the ICRC, its commitment to excellence, collaboration, and innovation ensures a brighter future for respiratory care both locally and globally” Dr Bacchus-Ali noted.

Back in July, Guyana became the first country in the region to offer a Bachelor of Science Degree in Respiratory Care (BSRC) at the University of Guyana (UG).

Currently, no other Caribbean member state offers a degree programme that equips students with the expertise and requisite knowledge to diagnose and treat breathing issues and lung disorders.

The programme, administered by UG, stems from a holistic collaboration between the tertiary institution, the Ministry of Health, and the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The Bachelor of Science Degree in Respiratory Care (BSRC) programme gives students a foundation in cardiopulmonary care and prepares them for careers as respiratory therapists providing patient care in hospitals, paediatric clinics, extended care facilities, sleep labs, and more.

