Guyana assures St Vincent and the Grenadines of “full support” in dealing with looming volcano crisis

Statement of His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana regarding the Looming Crisis in St Vincent and the Grenadines

Having regards to the emerging situation in St Vincent and the Grenadines, this afternoon I called Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves and assured him of Guyana’s full support in dealing with this looming crisis.

The Prime Minister and I discussed immediate support, which will be required in the response. The Prime Minister indicated that apart from the need to evacuate citizens, there were other emergency material needs.

I committed to him that Guyana, upon receiving the full list of their needs, would immediately put together a national response to supply the items and arrange for them to be shipped to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

At this time, we would like to assure the citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines of Guyana’s unwavering support and solidarity.