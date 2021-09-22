Guyana and Colombia commit to improved bilateral ties

President Dr Irfaan Ali said that Guyana and fellow South American country, Colombia today made a commitment to strengthen bilateral ties.

The Head of State held discussions with the Colombian President, Iván Duque Márquez on the sideline of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

At the productive meeting, the Presidents discussed matters relating to climate change and the environment, the strengthening of strategic cooperation in the area of defence and security, and COVID-19 vaccines.

At the meeting, it was also decided that President Marquez will make an official visit to Guyana sometime in the near future.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, Mrs Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, and Foreign Secretary, Mr Robert Persaud were also present at the meeting.