Guyana among other countries to launch alliance to address organised crime with IDB support

The Co-operative Republic of Guyana has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing regional security and justice by signing onto the ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐’๐ž๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ, ๐‰๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ž, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC).

Representing the Co-operative Republic of Guyana at the signing ceremony was Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mr. Andre Ally.

The Alliance was launched at the Regional Security and Justice Summit, held in Bridgetown, Barbados, on December 11 and 12, 2024. This initiative was created to address the growing influence of organised crime in the region by fostering a unified and evidence-based approach to security and justice.

Member countries, in collaboration with international institutions and stakeholders, will work together to strengthen institutions, protect vulnerable communities, disrupt illicit financial flows, and mobilise resources to counteract criminal networks.

โ€œOrganised crime operates across borders and demands bold, coordinated regional action. Enhanced collaboration is critical to protect communities, strengthen institutions and capabilities, and disincentivize illicit activities across the region,โ€ said IDB President Ilan Goldfajn. โ€œThe Alliance for Security, Justice, and Development will enable strategic partnerships and resource mobilisation, essential to amplify the impact of our countries’ efforts in addressing organised crime.โ€

The Alliance operates through a steering committee and three technical groups, with a focus on:

โ€ข ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฏ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐š๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐จ๐ซ๐ ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐œ๐ซ๐ข๐ฆ๐ž.

โ€ข ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ง๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ๐ž๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฃ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ž๐ง๐ก๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ž๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ.

โ€ข ๐‘๐ž๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐Ÿ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐ข๐ฌ๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ญ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ ๐œ๐ซ๐ข๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐จ๐ซ๐ ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ฌ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ.

Countries that have joined the Alliance include Argentina, Barbados, Belize, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, Panamรก, Paraguay, Perรบ, Suriname, the Bahamas, and Uruguay.

Additionally, the Alliance also has the participation of eleven organisations, including the Organisation of American States (OAS), the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), the World Bank, CAF (Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean), the Caribbean Development Bank, Caricom IMPACS, the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GI-TOC), the Pan American Development Foundation (PADF), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Regional Security System (RSS), and the Italo-Latin American Institute (IILA).

These organisations have officially joined the Alliance, signaling a strengthened regional and global commitment and showcasing broad, multisectoral support for this initiative.

Ecuador will hold the first pro tempore presidency of the Alliance. The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) will serve as the technical Secretariat, providing strategic support, mobilising resources, and scaling up effective interventions. To support regional implementation, the Alliance will work through tailored mechanisms.

This alliance presents a unique opportunity to pool resources, knowledge, and expertise to ensure a safer, fairer, and more prosperous future for all citizens of Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Co-operative Republic of Guyana stands ready to contribute to and benefit from this collaborative regional effort, leveraging shared experiences to implement sustainable policies that promote security, justice, and development across the region.

