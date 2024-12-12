Guyana among other countries to launch alliance to address organised crime with IDB support

The Co-operative Republic of Guyana has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing regional security and justice by signing onto the 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC).

Representing the Co-operative Republic of Guyana at the signing ceremony was Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mr. Andre Ally.

The Alliance was launched at the Regional Security and Justice Summit, held in Bridgetown, Barbados, on December 11 and 12, 2024. This initiative was created to address the growing influence of organised crime in the region by fostering a unified and evidence-based approach to security and justice.

Member countries, in collaboration with international institutions and stakeholders, will work together to strengthen institutions, protect vulnerable communities, disrupt illicit financial flows, and mobilise resources to counteract criminal networks.

“Organised crime operates across borders and demands bold, coordinated regional action. Enhanced collaboration is critical to protect communities, strengthen institutions and capabilities, and disincentivize illicit activities across the region,” said IDB President Ilan Goldfajn. “The Alliance for Security, Justice, and Development will enable strategic partnerships and resource mobilisation, essential to amplify the impact of our countries’ efforts in addressing organised crime.”

The Alliance operates through a steering committee and three technical groups, with a focus on:

• 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐯𝐮𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞.

• 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐬.

• 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬.

Countries that have joined the Alliance include Argentina, Barbados, Belize, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, Panamá, Paraguay, Perú, Suriname, the Bahamas, and Uruguay.

Additionally, the Alliance also has the participation of eleven organisations, including the Organisation of American States (OAS), the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), the World Bank, CAF (Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean), the Caribbean Development Bank, Caricom IMPACS, the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GI-TOC), the Pan American Development Foundation (PADF), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Regional Security System (RSS), and the Italo-Latin American Institute (IILA).

These organisations have officially joined the Alliance, signaling a strengthened regional and global commitment and showcasing broad, multisectoral support for this initiative.

Ecuador will hold the first pro tempore presidency of the Alliance. The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) will serve as the technical Secretariat, providing strategic support, mobilising resources, and scaling up effective interventions. To support regional implementation, the Alliance will work through tailored mechanisms.

This alliance presents a unique opportunity to pool resources, knowledge, and expertise to ensure a safer, fairer, and more prosperous future for all citizens of Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Co-operative Republic of Guyana stands ready to contribute to and benefit from this collaborative regional effort, leveraging shared experiences to implement sustainable policies that promote security, justice, and development across the region.

