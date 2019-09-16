Guyana Amazon Warriors assist 14-Y-O to fight cancer

The Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) cricket team has assisted 14-year-old Shaniece Nahoe, who has been diagnosed with a cancerous facial tumour, in her battle for survival.

While preparing for their clash against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKNP) in Basseterre in this year’s Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the Warriors learnt of the Washington Archibald High School student’s situation and immediately pooled financial resources to hand over to the family.

Nahoe, who was born in Guyana, is currently in Jamaica at the University of the West Indies Hospital with her mother, Shelly Jailall, while her father and two younger siblings remain in St Kitts praying for her speedy recovery.

The form two student is far from full recovery having just recently undergone her first chemotherapy session. The next session is set for the end of September and once the tumour begins to shrink, radiation treatment will begin.

Upon receiving the donation, Nahoe’s father, who was born in Guyana, thanked the Guyana Amazon Warriors for their support and wished the team well in their quest for a maiden CPL title.