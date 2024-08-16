Guyana achieves good rating for implementing ICAO standards

Guyana has achieved an overall score of 66.36 per cent in the effective implementation of the ICAO standards following an audit which was done between May 29, 2024 and June 11, 2024, under the Universal Safety Oversight Audit-Continuous Monitoring Approach (USOAP-CMA) Programme.

Guyana is a signatory to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Convention on International Civil Aviation (also known as the Chicago Convention).

As a member State of ICAO and a participant in the ICAO Universal Safety Oversight Audit-Continuous Monitoring Approach (USOAP-CMA) Programme, Guyana commits to providing ongoing information related to the establishment and implementation of its safety oversight system.

Notably, Guyana’s performance surpassed its 2007 ICAO audit, and the last four audits conducted by ICAO within the South American region. This is a commendable achievement for our nation.

The audit was robust and comprehensive and covered the Convention on International Civil Aviation and the safety-related provisions of its Annexes in the following eight areas.

These include legislation, organisation, personnel licencing, aircraft operations, airworthiness of aircraft, aircraft accident and incident investigation, air navigation services and aerodromes and ground aids.

With the exception of aircraft accidents and incident investigations, each audit area was assessed using eight critical elements including primary aviation legislation; specific operating regulations; state system and functions; qualified technical personnel; technical guidance, tools and provision of safety-critical information; licensing, certification, authorisation and/or approval obligations; surveillance obligations; and resolution of safety issues.

Eight ICAO experts in the various audit areas conducted the audit.

The GCAA expresses its deep appreciation to President Dr. Irfaan Ali through the Cabinet for their support given to the Authority. In addition, sincere appreciation to the domestic air operators for their cooperation and support and to the entire Parliament for unanimously passing the amendments to the Civil Aviation Act 2018.

The GCAA will continue to work with the government and various stakeholders to address the ICAO’s findings and recommendations.

