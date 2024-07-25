Guyana 1st in C’bean to introduce Bachelor of Science in respiratory care programme

Guyana is now the only country in the region offering a Bachelor of Science Degree in Respiratory Care (BSRC) programme.

It will be introduced at the University of Guyana and already, some 54 persons have signalled interest in joining the programme.

Launched at Herdmonston Lodge last evening, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony emphasised the programme’s importance, especially post-COVID-19, and the development of the local health sector with seven new hospitals expected next year.

The programme will equip students with the expertise and requisite knowledge to diagnose and treat breathing issues and lung disorders.

Such illnesses include lung cancer, asthma, heart failure, tuberculosis, and long COVID.

