Guns & ganja found in barrel shipped from New York

A manager attached to BL Abrigo Shipping LAZA was on Wednesday arrested following the discovery of eight 9mm pistols and 11.2 pounds of cannabis in a barrel that was shipped to Guyana from the United States of America (USA).

The barrel was addressed to a female of Stanleytown, New Amsterdam but carried an address, Third Street, LaPenitence, Georgetown while the sender is a male from the Bronx, New York.

The barrel was posted through BL Abrigo Shipping LAZA, located in Brooklyn, New York.

The discovery was made following a routine check by a customs officer at Larparkan’s bond located at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

Police stated that a Customs Officer on duty while examining a blue plastic barrel discovered a quantity of clothing, five footwear, 13 bottles of Moët champagne, two bottles of Hennessy, one body scrub, two bottles of peanut butter, five bottles of body oil, five tubs of body butter, five queen side floral bed sheets, one XBox with one control, three packets of small bags, one green lunch bowl, 31 small transparent containers, 25 small containers, eight 9mm pistols with magazines (with serial numbers filed out), and five bulky transparent plastic parcels with ganja which when weighed amounted to 11.2lbs.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old Manager of Success, East Coast Demerara (ECD) who went to the bond to ‘clear’ the barrel on behalf of BL Abrigo Shipping LAZA was interviewed by investigators and taken into custody.

The barrel along with its contents was confiscated as investigations.

