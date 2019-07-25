Gunmen storm Vryheid’s Lust supermarket

A recently opened supermarket located at Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara, was Tuesday evening stormed by gunmen, who carted off with a large quantity of cash and other valuables.

The supermarket, A-Wei, is being operated by Chinese Nationals.

The owner of the building, Rameshwar Seeraj, several workers and customers were in the store at the time of the robbery at around 20:00hrs.

While they were not attacked by the perpetrators, they remain traumatised and terrified, he said.

The gunmen escaped with some $400,000 in cash and a quantity of phone cards.

The bandits made their escape in a waiting vehicle outside the building.

The matter was reported to the Police and CCTV footage of the scene is being examined.