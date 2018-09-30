Gunmen rob teenager of valuables along High Street

A 17-year-old boy of Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) was on Saturday evening relieved of his valuables by two gunmen in the vicinity of the route 43 Minibus Park, Hadfield Street, Georgetown.

Shadrach Bridgemohan, a labourer had reportedly exited a minibus and was attempting to board another bus for Yarrowkabra, Linden/Soesdyke Highway when he was attacked.

<<Inews>> understands that he was choked from behind by the gunmen who then pointed a gun to his face by one of the perpetrators. His pockets were searched and his mobile phone along with $8,000 was removed.

The perpetrators then quickly fled the scene. A report was lodged and an investigation was launched.