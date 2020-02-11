Gunmen rob GTT store at Giftland Mall

Two bandits on Monday evening robbed the GTT store on the ground floor of Giftland Mall, Plantation Pattensen, Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara. Reports are the robbery occurred at about 21:00h.

While details are sketchy, Inews was told that the two men, one armed with a handgun, pounced on the sales clerk at the location even as numerous persons were in line to pay their telephone bills.

This online publication was further told that when the gunman pulled out the weapon, persons in the line panicked and started to run.

After the robbery, the men ran out of the mall but it is unclear whether a vehicle was waiting outside for them. There was no security around at the time. The police have since collected Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage from the mall’s management to identify the bandits.