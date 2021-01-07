Gunmen open fire on ECD home of Ponzi scheme couple

Police are currently investigating a shooting incident at a house, owned by the couple – Cuban national Yuri Garcia-Dominguez and his Guyanese wife Ateeka Ishmael – embroiled in the multi-million-dollar ponzi scheme.

INews understands the incident occurred sometime after 21:00h at the couple’s Track ‘A’ Coldingen, East Coast Demerara, home.

Commander of Region Four – Sub-Division C, Mahendra Siwnarine, confirmed the shooting moments ago. However, he noted that the house is currently unoccupied.

It was reported that a vehicle stopped in front of the house and three persons existed. They then open fire at the building before returning into the vehicle and escaping.

Police are currently at the scene.