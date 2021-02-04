Gunmen invade mini-mart at Parfaite Harmonie

Two men, one of whom was armed with a gun, last evening walked into the NV Mini Mart, at First Avenue, Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) where they committed a robbery.

Based on a police report, the incident occurred about 18:45hrs.

The perpetrators approached the cashier, a 23-year-old Dairy Farm resident, and relieved her of cash, a number of cellphone cards, along with her personal items including her cellphone and jewellery.

The men then made good their escape. Investigations are ongoing.