Gunman nabbed shortly after robbery at Stabroek Market

Minutes after three vendors were robbed by armed men at the Stabroek Market, police apprehended one of the suspects.

The incident occurred today at around 02:10hrs.

The vendors were relieved of cash and other items by two perpetrators, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

At the time of the incident, police ranks were patrolling the area. They promptly responded to the situation and gave chase to the suspects.

One of the perpetrators was apprehended; an unlicensed .38 revolver with four matching rounds was found in his possession.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) said stringent efforts are being made to apprehend the other suspect who managed to elude the lawmen; he has been identified and goes by the alias ‘Awara’.

Police said an increased and concentrated police presence in and around the Stabroek Market block recently has so far resulted in a decrease in reported incidents of crime.