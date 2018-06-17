Gunman killed, another in custody after opening fire at New Jersey arts festival

A gunman who stormed a Trenton, New Jersey music festival and opened fire on Saturday evening was shot and killed by lawmen and his accomplish was taken into custody.

The BBC reports that the men stormed the all night music festival at around 19:00hrs and opened fire injuring 20 people including a 13 year old boy.

The gunmen including the now dead 33 year old left five of those injured in a critical condition.

Angelo Nicolo was attending the event with his brother. He told US media that they heard loud popping sounds and people started running down the street.

“I saw two police officers escort a guy that got shot in the leg. They bandaged him up and whisked him away,” Mr Nicolo said.

This was the 12th year of the Trenton Art All Night Festival, an event that raises money for local artists. It began on Saturday afternoon and was due to run until Sunday afternoon, but has now been cancelled.

The organisers said, on their Facebook page, they were “shocked” and “deeply saddened” by what had happened.