Police in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) are on the hunt for a lone gunman who invaded a store at Anna Regina and carted off with over $700,000 in cash.

The incident occurred 11:25h today at the ICON Technologies store which also houses a MoneyGram and Sure Pay outlet.

During the ordeal, three workers were tied up and held at gunpoint.

Before committing the daring robbery, the bandit pretended to be a customer paying a bill.

Investigations are ongoing.