Guinness thief fined $50,000

A Court frequenter was today (Friday), fined $50,000 after he admitted to stealing five cases of Guinness and other beverages, with a total value of $102,000.

Asif Mohammed, 51, who recently served a six-month sentence for stealing an AC Unit from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC); and before that an 18-month sentence for stealing tools, admitting to taking the items between June 14-18 2018, property of Orin Forde.

The man reportedly entered a sports bar where the items were stored and was found with them in his possession at a Garnett Street, Kitty house.

As such he was arrested and later charged.