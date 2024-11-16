Gudakesh Motie joins Amazon Warriors Squad for GSL

Gudakesh Motie will be part of the Guyana Amazon Warriors squad for the 2024 ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSL).

Motie has been a stalwart for the Amazon Warriors since making his debut for the franchise in 2021. He was part of the squad that won the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in 2023 and played for the Amazon Warriors in the 2024 final.

Motie was the leading wicket-taker for the Warriors during the 2024 CPL, claiming 17 victims at an average of just 18.64. He joins fellow Guyanese players Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, and Keemo Paul in a strong Warriors squad.

The 2024 Global Super League runs from 26 November to 7 December with the Amazon Warriors competing against Hampshire Hawks, Lahore Qalandars, Rangpur Riders and Victoria. All the matches are set to take place at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

The five teams will compete for a US$1 million prize in the 11-match tournament.

