Guatemala, Colombia & Dominican Republic to establish embassies in Guyana

The Government of Guyana continues to establish its footprint on the international scene as it rebuilds its image as a responsible and trusted democratic, political and socioeconomic partner, following the 2020 elections fiasco.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd made the statement as he defended the administration’s track record during day two of the 2023 budget debates in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

“We have spent the time between 2020 to now rebuilding Guyana’s image to the extent that our international footprint increased dramatically,” Minister Todd stated.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said several countries are preparing to establish embassies in Guyana this year.

“As I speak…the Guatemalans are preparing to establish an embassy here in Guyana. As I speak, the Colombians are preparing to reestablish an embassy here in Guyana. As I speak, the Dominican Republic, they’re preparing to establish an embassy in Georgetown…so our international image is being repaired,” he revealed.

Minister Todd made a startling revelation concerning an embassy in Brasilia which was never completed under the previous APNU+AFC administration.

“I’m encouraged Mr Speaker, to enlighten the people of this country of a project which commenced under the APNU+AFC that wasted taxpayers’ money in this country. That was to establish an embassy in Brasilia…64 per cent of the project that has been completed…a contract that was fundamentally flawed,” he explained.

Notwithstanding this, the minister said that the PPP/C Administration will continue to foster strong bilateral relationships that will see development for all the people of Guyana.“We can manage this country’s affairs and provide balanced development to the people of this country,” the Minister affirmed. [DPI]