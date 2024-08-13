GTU rejects Gov’t latest 10% salary increase offer for teachers, willing to accept 20%

The Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) has once again rejected another salary increase proposal from the government, thus resulting in the two parties going back to the negotiation table.

After a meeting last Thursday, the Government through the Education Ministry proposed a nine per cent across-the-board increase to teachers for 2024 but later that day revised it to 10 per cent after the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) rejected the offer.

This publication understands that over the weekend, the union’s General Council met with its membership to discuss the latest proposal, however, whilst some members wanted to take the 10 per cent increase being offered, the majority were against it.

Ultimately, the GTU decided to reject the offer – which was the third offer from the government.

In an invited comment, the union’s General Secretary Coretta McDonald disclosed that members are adamant about negotiating for a higher percentage.

“The members have voiced their disapproval over the weekend, and they’re indicating positions with regards to percentages that they want to accept,” McDonald shared.

“One of the reasons the Ministry is highlighting or insisting that if they give a higher percentage to teachers, then it will have implications for the other sectors. But we have to remind them that the joint services got increases, and nurses got increases but teachers are still bunched together. In addition to that, our members have said, they’ve highlighted the fact that over the years, during the four years of the government, there have been several supplementary budgets for the department and they’re wondering why there cannot be a supplementary budget that includes increases in salaries for teachers,” she added.

According to McDonald, the GTU will continue to negotiate in ‘good faith’, in hopes that the government provides a proposal for a salary increase within the 20 per cent margin.

“We prefer to accept a percentage that offers a little bit livable so if the government feels, if the government is willing to offer 20 per cent, well, teachers will be jumping for joy,” the GTU Secretary disclosed.

Bilateral talks between the Education Ministry and the GTU on the new 2024-2026 multi-year agreement commenced on July 11 after months of prolonged industrial action by teachers.

Earlier in the month, the GTU conceded to the government’s proposal that salary increases for teachers be determined under a new agreement from the current year onward.

The GTU has been pushing for a backdated collective bargaining agreement, but the Government, through the Education Ministry, has maintained that it is fully prepared to work on a multi-year agreement from 2024, and not 2019, as was initially demanded by the GTU. The GTU subsequently recanted and agreed to negotiate from 2022 onwards, but that proposal was also rejected by the Government.

The GTU has also proposed a performance-based incentive of two per cent per annum, to be paid to eligible teachers during the period of the multi-year agreement, with effect from January 1, 2024.

This is in addition to an annual health/risk allowance of $25,000 and a monthly internet/mobile data allowance of $10,000 to be paid to all teachers.

Moreover, the GTU is seeking a termly school transportation grant of $150,000 in the case of those operating on the coastland and $300,000 for hinterland/riverine schools; alternatively, a mode of transport (boat, ATV etc.) to offset the cost of teachers traveling to attend meetings, workshops, orientation sessions, or emergencies at school.

--- ---