GTTCI to begin full 18-month training programme from October – director

Guyana Technical Training Collage Inc (GTTCI) commonly referred to as the Oil and Gas Institute, is expected to take over the full training of cohorts.

Currently, the first 12 months of training take place in Canada and the final six months, on the FacTor Simulator at GTTCI, Port Mourant, Region Six.

Last October the first batch graduated and according to Director of the College, Professor Clement Sankat, all 24 are currently employed on the various Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels offshore Guyana.

Meanwhile, the first 2025 cohort, consisting of 33 students, has officially begun training at the FacTor Simulator having completed their one-year training in Canada.

Of these, 22 are pursuing courses in mechanical, electronical installation and production technician programmes while 11 are being trained to become cargo technicians.

After completing the six-month programme, these individuals will be certified and ready to work on FPSOs offshore. This marks the largest group to be trained in Guyana since the commissioning of the FacTor last year.

The one-year programme at Nova Scotia Community College in Canada comprises basic and advanced skills training.

Professor Sankat told this publication that from October, the full 18-month programme will be done at the Port Mourant FacTor Simulator.

“We are hoping that all of this training will be repatriated to Guyana starting in October of this year. That is, the twelve months that was done in Canada, will be done at the GTTCI right here in Port Mourant starting in October.”

Currently, work is ongoing to construct the classroom, workshops and administrative buildings.

Professor Sankat is positive that they will all be ready for October.

The other facilities to complete the campus Professor Sankat noted should be completed by the third quarter of 2026.

However, work is yet to commence on the 100-room accommodation facility.

The GTTCI Director says it would be a momentous occasion when the college would be able to conduct the entire 18-month programme at the Port Mourant facilitate, which is the brainchild of President Dr Irfaan Ali.

According to the Collage’s Director, there are challenges. Nevertheless, he assured that the buildings will be equipped with “cutting edge state of the art workshop and laboratory equipment”

“Our President has always said he wants our programmes to have global accreditation and we are working on that with an external partner to ensure that our graduates are recognised internationally and the quality and standard of our programmes is of a global level.”

Apart from the current four diploma programmes, arrangements are being made to introduce a programme for building, construction and project management.

“We are looking for a partner institution that will help us to put a cutting-edge programme there. Construction is booming in Guyana but we need good junior managers to help in that process… To help the engineers, construction manager etc, so that they can get their work done within time and budget and of course with quality and ensure it is done safety,” Professor Sankat pointed out.

--- ---