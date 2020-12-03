GTT warns against fraudsters during holiday season

Officials at The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) are incensed by related scam to target the nations’ children to gather sensitive information.

The company reminds customers to stay alert and be aware of scammers especially during the Christmas season.

“It is important that we remain vigilant as these fraudsters are ever-evolving. Most recently, we received scam reports involving children” Public Relations Manager at GTT, Jasmin Harris said.

“We are pleading with parents to alert their children to be aware of scammers. Also, we are urging persons to report any suspected cases of scamming to 0488 or any police station,” she added.

The PR Manager indicated that currently the company only has its Blue Friday promotion ongoing which will end on December 4, 2020. “It is our duty as a company to completely satisfy our customers – helping to keep them safe from scammers included,” said Harris.

The company advises all to visit the company the company’s promotional page at https://www.gtt.co.gy/promotions to verify ongoing promotions or call its customer care number at 0488.