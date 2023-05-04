GTT, WANSAT says closer to providing high-speed broadband internet service to remote regions

GTT and WANSAT are now closer to providing high-speed broadband internet to remote regions of Guyana after the successful launch of the ViaSat-3 Americas satellite into a geostationary orbit on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

The two companies made the announcement on Tuesday at Guyana Pavilion at the Offshore Technology Conference 2023 (OTC) being held at the NRG Centre in Houston, Texas.

The successful launch was done by global communications company Viasat Inc. aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The partnership “Connectivity Anywhere” was announced just last week between GTT and WANSAT and will provide much-needed connectivity to communities that are currently underserved or unserved and will deliver fast, affordable, and reliable connectivity to rural and hinterland areas in Guyana.

Andre Jones, CEO of WANSAT during his remarks at the announcement said, “Before today, Guyana never had a broadband satellite coverage in hinterland areas, this would be a first. We have satellites over Guyana, but in terms of a high-capacity broadband satellite that can provide the types of speeds at the type of price that we’ll be able to offer has not been there before.”

Jones added, “The bottom line is for us and GTT to provide seamless connectivity across the country so whether you are in an area that has wireless connectivity or cellular service or wifi hotspots, you can roam anywhere in the country no matter where or what you are doing.”

It is expected that it will take less than three weeks for ViaSat-3 to reach its final orbital destination.

Orson Ferguson, COO of GTT Business Solutions in his address to the gathering said, “In a few weeks we will be able to start bringing rural communities online and that for us is a big promise and commitment we made to our stakeholders including the Government. We look forward to many more innovations with WANSAT.”

Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, Chief Investment Officer of Guyana and Agency Head of the Guyana Office for Investment who was present at the announcement said “On behalf of the Government of Guyana, seeing the private sector step up to the challenges of our mutual development in our nation is a good example. It brings more direct investment into Guyana, it brings knowledge and content. We look forward to our collaborations in the private sector. Many areas that we would not have had access to in the interior and the hinterlands will now have reliable internet connectivity.”

GTT and WANSAT have been working closely to ensure that the planned service meets their strict requirements for reliability and affordability and addresses the connectivity needs of their customers. The companies are confident in a smooth rollout of the new service.

The service will be available starting in July 2023, but customers will be allowed to pre-order service on a priority basis, starting in May.

