GTT urges customers to pay bill on time

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GT&T) is urging customers to pay their bills on time, reminding that prompt payment can positively impact their credit score.

“GT&T encourages all customers to pay their bills on time so that their credit score can be maintained in good standing,” said PR & Corporate Communications Manager, Jasmin Harris.

GTT explained that prompt payments can be done by way of the MMG platform which is facilitated by Mobile Money Guyana (‘MMG’).

Harris noted that it is important for citizens to know their credit score as it helps them to understand how their payment behavior can influence what credit facilities they are able to access from financial institutions.

Customers desirous of receiving information on their credit score can access this online at www.creditinfo.gy – either by obtaining a free copy of their credit report or pay for it by MMG, or at the Creditinfo Guyana offices on New Market Street, Georgetown.

Creditinfo Guyana Inc. was established in July of 2013 to provide credit information to financial institutions and other lending agencies. The company maintains a database comprising a factual record of an individual’s credit history. The Credit Bureau, facilitated by Creditinfo Inc., has collaborated with entities such as banks and various utility companies to make it easier for persons and businesses to borrow.