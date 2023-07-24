GTT to sponsor 30 booths at upcoming Small Business Week Expo

GTT Business Solutions today announced its partnership with the Georgetown Chambers of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) on the second edition of National Small Business Week (NSBW) expo slated for July 29, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

NSBW aims to celebrate the invaluable contributions of small businesses in driving economic growth and fostering innovation in Guyana.

As such, GTT will carefully select 30 businesses that currently benefit from its Connex Suite of Services and GTT’s Business Plan, providing a platform for them to showcase their products, services and connect with potential customers.

GTT said it remains committed to providing dependable and value-for-money telecommunications and internet services for small businesses and continuously works to cultivate an environment where business relationships can flourish in the long run.

“It is on this ground that the company has delivered on its pledges made during the last NSBW to improve international communication with stakeholders, offer greater value, and promote entrepreneurship countrywide. Small businesses are encouraged to take advantage of our plans or speak with one of our agents to find a plan that best suits their business needs,” the company noted.

Last year’s NSBW expo witnessed the participation of more than 40 businesses, all leveraging the platform to showcase their products and services. This year, GTT Business Solutions said it excited to once again collaborate with GCCI to provide small businesses a platform that not only enables them to effectively promote their business, but also facilitates knowledge sharing among participants regarding the latest business trends and strategies for expanding their consumer base.

