GTT takes Christmas Cheer to Children in Lombard Street

Over 40 children from the Lombard and Broad Streets Charlestown community were cheered up as a result of the recent presentation of gifts donated by the staff of Guyana Telephone Telegraph.

The gift giving initiative was organized by the company’s Social Activities Committee as part of its social outreach programme.

“The staff of GTT is extremely elated that we were able to come together to bring joy to the group of children”, head of the Social Committee Malini Gouridat noted.

She indicated that the charitable work of the Committee will extend in other communities into 2018.